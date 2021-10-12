CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advertising Budgets Rise Along with Concerns Around Ethical Standards in Digital Out of Home Sector, Alfi Study Finds

85% of advertising executives have shifted their focus towards ethical standards in DOOH advertising. MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / The Digital Out of Home (DOOH) market was estimated to be worth around $41.06 billion by the end of 2020, according to new research from Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, however, nearly two out of three (65%) advertising executives predict value will rise to between $50 billion and $55 billion by 2026, while 30% think it will be bigger.

