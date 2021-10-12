CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Ventures Group Announces 54% Revenue Growth to $3.8 Million for August 2021

Outstanding Customer Service Continues to Accelerate Revenue. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the 'Company'), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce that the Company generated $3.8 million revenue in the month of August 2021. This 54% growth over August 2020 is due to both new and existing customers increasing their orders.

