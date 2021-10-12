CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoco Hikes Paperboard Tubes Prices By 6%

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) plans to raise the price for all paperboard tubes and cores by a minimum of 6%. The price increase will be effective with shipments in the U.S. and Canada on or after November 8, 2021. "Continuing inflationary increases, particularly in Uncoated Recycled Board, adhesives and...

Benzinga

Penske Automotive Hikes Dividend By 2.2%

Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG) Board of Directors has increased the company's dividend by 2.2% to $0.46 per share. The dividend is payable December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2021. On July 21, 2021, Penske announced an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.45 per...
MARKETS
investing.com

Unilever warns of more price hikes as inflation worsens

(Reuters) -Unilever warned inflation was likely to accelerate next year and its prices would have to rise further as consumer goods companies battle to offset surging energy and other costs. The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soup beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts on Thursday and kept its full-year profit...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Wacker hikes prices on binders, resins

MUNICH, Germany—Wacker Chemie A.G. will raise the cost of its polymeric binders and resins up to 20 percent, a function of "continuously rising energy, raw material and logistics costs." The price hike for Wacker's dispersions, dispersible polymer powders and resins takes effect Nov. 1. A temporary surcharge for powders in...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What Does Sonoco Products Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) decreased by 1.67%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Sonoco Products has. Sonoco Products's Debt. Based on Sonoco Products's financial statement as of August 3, 2021, long-term debt is at $1.19 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wnax.com

Preparing for Natural Gas Price Hikes

Businesses and consumers are being warned to prepare for sharply higher natural gas prices this winter. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson says natural gas has become a global commodity putting more pressure on supply…. Hanson says the natural gas supply is not unlimited…. Hanson says the best advice...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil: Sentiment And Speculation Drive Recent Price Hike

Why is WTI and American crude oil suddenly priced so high? Prices were below $63 less than two months ago and this week WTI surpassed $80 per barrel, reaching its highest level since 2014 when the last major price adjustment was in progress. Let's focus on that quandary and take...
TRAFFIC
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Energy price hike hurts glassblowers

VENICE, Italy – The Italian glassblowers of Murano have survived plagues and pandemics. They transitioned to highly prized artistic creations to outrun low-priced competition from Asia. But surging energy prices are shattering their economic model. The dozens of furnaces that remain on the lagoon island where Venetian rulers transferred glassblowing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Industries Urge UK Govt To Help Over Gas Price Hike

Britain's energy-hungry steel, chemical and glass industries on Monday urged the government to step in to help as wholesale gas prices spiral, pushing up production costs. "We use a huge amount of energy, so in terms of electricity we use as much as 850,000 homes; gas -- the equivalent of 400,000 homes," Gareth Stace, the general director of UK Steel, a trade body, told Times Radio.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy supplier Good weathers gas price hikes but bills customers more

Green energy supplier Good Energy has said it is safe from the worst effects of the spike in gas prices, but has put up prices for customers.The energy supplier, the UK’s greenest by some estimates, said that it had pre-ordered enough gas at fixed prices to see it through the crisis.Bosses said they have bought 90% of the gas that they will need over the next year, a practice known as hedging.“Despite the ongoing volatility in the UK energy sector and low wind speeds in (the third quarter of) 2021 impacting performance, there is no change to Good Energy’s full...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

Tesla Hikes Prices of Model 3 and Model Y

After reporting blockbuster third-quarter vehicle deliveries, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has announced an increase in the prices of its popular EV Model 3 and Model Y variants. Shares closed at $782.75 on October 6. Tesla raised the prices of its model series S3XY several times during the...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

American Electric Power raises dividend, to boost implied yield to over 3.7%

Shares of American Electric Power Co. Inc. rose 0.6% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Ohio-based electricity transmission company said it raised its cash dividend by 5.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 78 cents a share, up from 74 cents, will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 10. At current stock price, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.74%, which compares with the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's yield of 3.01% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.34%. American Electric's stock has edged up 0.3% year to date, while the utilities ETF has gained 4.8% and the S&P 500 has rallied 20.2%.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Gas price hike to have minimal impact on glove sector — TA Securities

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): Gas Malaysia Bhd's gas hike for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) beginning from Oct 1 to Dec 31 is expected to have minimal impact on the rubber glove sector. With natural gas accounting for 10% of glove manufacturing cost, TA Securities analyst Tan Kong Jin...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

China’s electricity price hike adds to mounting inflation risks

(Oct 11): China’s decision to allow electricity prices to rise to ease a worsening energy crisis will add to inflation pressures at the same time that the economy is slowing. The State Council, China’s cabinet, said Oct. 8 power prices will be allowed to rise by as much as 20%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

