Mark Harmon Exits NCIS After 18 Years

By Elyse Dupre
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS fans are saying goodbye to Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Harmon ended his 18-year run as the character during the Oct. 11 episode of the CBS drama. In season 19's fourth episode titled "Great Wide Open," Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy...

Mark Harmon leaves the Navy Research Series (NCIS) after 18 years on screen

A few years ago, the character of Leroy Jethro Gibbs who gives Life Mark Harmon was officially born in the Navy Series Criminal Research (NCIS). Since then the CBS chain has opted by the American actor over 418 episodes, but everything has its end. This week the North American station confirmed the exit of it from television production.
