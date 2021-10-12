CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Another parent sues over school’s lack of COVID protocols

By The Associated Press
wearegreenbay.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another Wisconsin parent has filed a federal lawsuit over the lack of COVID-19 protocols at her son’s school. WEAU-TV reports that Gina Kildahl filed the suit Monday in Madison. She wants an injunction forcing the Fall Creek School District to comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The lawsuit alleges the district ended its mitigation policies for the 2021-22 school year and two of her son’s classmates tested positive for the disease in September, infecting her son.

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Coronavirus
City
Waukesha, WI
Madison, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Covid 19#Weau#Covid#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy