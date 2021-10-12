Ransomware attack hinders central Pa. newspaper
Ransomware extortionists are to blame for a cyber-attack that continues to hinder a Lancaster County publisher’s ability to print a complete newspaper. LancasterOnline is reporting the “significant criminal act” reported earlier this month on Steinman Communications was a ransomware attack, demanding the news organization pay an undisclosed amount of money to unlock files critical to the printing of their daily LNP paper and its weekly papers.www.pennlive.com
