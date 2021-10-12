Ransomware attack hinders central Pa. newspaper

Two out of three organizations surveyed by ThycoticCentrify were hit by a ransomware attack over the past 12 months, and more than 80% reportedly opted to pay the ransom. The key to combating any type of cyberattack is to prevent it before it happens, or at least before it's able to cause significant damage. That's especially true with ransomware. Once an attacker gets their hands on your sensitive data, they can prevent you from accessing it and can even leak it publicly. That's why many organizations hit by ransomware choose to pay the ransom. For that reason, detecting and preventing an attack in the first place should still be your ultimate goal.

