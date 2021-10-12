Taraji P. Henson Talks Season Two Of ‘Taraji’s Peace Of Mind’ & Mental Health In A Pandemic [Watch]

You know and love Taraji P. Henson for her iconic role as Cookie Lyon on Empire, and the award-winning actress is now launching a music career. During a recent interview with Women's Health, the cover star dished about her musical aspirations. "I've been secretly working on an EP," she told Women's Health. "But it wasn't like, 'Taraji wants to sing,' and then 20 writers come and bring me their songs." Instead, Henson says she's writing her own lyrics for the upcoming project, which will be released early next year. As for the EP's sound, she described the music as something that "makes you want to dance until the sun comes up."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO