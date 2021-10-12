There's No Better Way to Forget a Pandemic Than a UTV Trip
Two hours away from Sin City, just across the Nevada state line in the town of St. George, Utah, it is hot, dusty and windy on a late summer’s day. I’m one of a pack of unfamiliar ramblers who have converged in a massive garage as we wait to set out for parts unknown aboard a flock of four-wheeled Can-Am Commander UTVs. We’re on a guided off-roading adventure hosted by Wilderness Collective, and the customized Commanders, which come in a number of trim levels — DPS, XT-P, MAX XT — are ready for whatever the road (or lack thereof) has to offer over the following three days.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0