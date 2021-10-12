Peak is coming: What are the best conditions for bright, vibrant fall foliage?

(WKBN) – What are the best weather conditions in order to have bright and vibrant fall foliage?

One of the most beautiful things about the fall season is leaves changing color, making for beautiful landscapes and picturesque backgrounds.

In order to have bright and vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows, you need cooler mornings but not freezing, sunny afternoons, and some moderate rainfall.

So far this season, we have experienced some crisp mornings but not a ton. There have been plenty of sunny afternoons, and we’ve had a decent amount of rainfall, too.

Given that the last several days have been above average in the mornings and afternoons, this has been inhibiting the color change process.

The Valley is expected to peak with its fall foliage between October 18 – 25 this year.

