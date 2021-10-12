CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Peak is coming: What are the best conditions for bright, vibrant fall foliage?

By Falicia Woody
WKBN
WKBN
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT2Pj_0cOgwpDI00

(WKBN) – What are the best weather conditions in order to have bright and vibrant fall foliage?

One of the most beautiful things about the fall season is leaves changing color, making for beautiful landscapes and picturesque backgrounds.

In order to have bright and vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows, you need cooler mornings but not freezing, sunny afternoons, and some moderate rainfall.

So far this season, we have experienced some crisp mornings but not a ton. There have been plenty of sunny afternoons, and we’ve had a decent amount of rainfall, too.

Given that the last several days have been above average in the mornings and afternoons, this has been inhibiting the color change process.

The Valley is expected to peak with its fall foliage between October 18 – 25 this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Fall foliage update

It's now October 20th, and most of Michiana's trees are still green. This is a big difference compared to where we were last October. The video above shows some footage from Nate's Dronography, taken on October 14, 2020 in Berrien County. The beautiful reds and oranges in last year's video have yet to make an appearance in Michiana for fall 2021.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
whdh.com

Final peak foliage conditions for Maine leaf peepers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine leaf peepers have just a few more days to watch the state’s annual fall foliage display. Almost all of the state is past peak conditions for fall colors, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry said Wednesday. The department said peak conditions are still occurring along the state’s immediate coastal areas.
MAINE STATE
US News and World Report

Final Peak Foliage Conditions for Maine Leaf Peepers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine leaf peepers have just a few more days to watch the state's annual fall foliage display. Almost all of the state is past peak conditions for fall colors, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry said Wednesday. The department said peak conditions are still occurring along the state's immediate coastal areas.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Foliage
WHEC TV-10

Fall Foliage Report: What's at peak this week?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York's weekly fall foliage report was released Wednesday afternoon. The Finger Lakes Region is all variations of orange, which means we're at the midpoint or slightly past, but there are parts of the state that are at peak color change right now.
POLITICS
KFVS12

Peak of fall foliage still a few weeks away in southern Illinois

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Some trees are beginning to show color as fall-like temperatures roll back into the area. “Fall colors are a little slow creeping into the Shawnee Hills this year,” said Shawnee National Forest employee Sue Hirsch. Hirsch said we are close to the beginning of the peak.
ENVIRONMENT
WKBN

WKBN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy