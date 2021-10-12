CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How To Uninstall Multiple Android Apps At The Same Time

By Kristijan Lucic
Android Headlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re using an Android phone, you’re probably aware that you can uninstall one app at a time. Granted, some third-party UIs for Android did bring the batch uninstall function to the platform, but the vast majority of them don’t have it. Chances are you don’t have a batch uninstall function built into your phone’s UI, but Google does offer it. If you’re confused, we’ll help you out, and show you how to uninstall multiple Android apps at the same time.

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

Google bans 136 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

With the increase of mobile device use in everyday life, it is no surprise to see cybercriminals targeting these endpoints for financial crimes. Zimperium zLabs recently discovered an aggressive mobile premium services campaign with upwards of 10 million victims globally, and the total amount stolen could be well into the hundreds of millions of Euros.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Use a Samsung smartphone? Install this security patch now

Technology leaves our privacy and security at risk every day as hackers quickly adjust to new security protocols. This leaves your personal information and your devices at risk. Smartphone manufacturers are constantly working to ensure top-notch security on their devices, but with each update comes new opportunities for your phone to be hacked.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

6 Great Apps to Learn Boxing for Android and iPhone

Boxing is one of the world's biggest combat sports, and while it may seem dangerous and violent, you don't have to fight to learn it. It's a great way to get into shape and get you that perfect body, all the while picking up some great self-defense skills. You won't...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Android Phone#Ui#The Google Play Store
Ghacks Technology News

How to uninstall Widgets in Windows 11

Widgets are just one of the new features in Windows 11. Some people like it, some people don't, we are not going to debate its usefulness here. The problem with the app, is that the user isn't really given the choice whether they want it or not. Just because it is a new feature isn't a reason to pre-enable the option.
SOFTWARE
Android Headlines

Top 9 Best Drawing Android Apps – 2021

If you’re really good at drawing, or just want to get better at it, there are quite a few apps that you can utilize. You’d be surprised to know how many good drawing and sketching apps are out there. In this article, we’ll highlight some of the best drawing apps for Android, well, at least our favorites. You’ll find 9 applications included in the list below, these are only our favorites, there are many more available in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Android TV Remote Coming To Google App For iOS and Android

Last month, Google released the Android TV remote for its respective app. Since then, we’ve been seeing hints that it might be making it to other apps and mobile platforms. According to 9To5Google, Google will be officially bringing the Android TV remote function to the Google Home app. The Android...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
windowscentral.com

Google testing option to make it easier to uninstall progressive web apps from Chrome

Chrome 96 Canary has a feature in testing that better integrates progressive web apps with Windows. The feature makes progressive web apps installed through Chrome uninstallable through the Windows Control Panel. Currently, progressive web apps installed through Chrome have to be uninstalled through the browser. Update, October 8, 2021 (11:00...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

The best free Android apps of 2021: the best apps in the Google Play Store

Finding the best free android apps on the Google Play Store can be a real chore, what with all the options out there. Who knew, when Google launched Android 13 years ago, that there would be this many available apps to choose from. You can find one to cater for every need, whim, or desire. And, a lot of them come with that magic price tag, free, so that you’re just a few clicks away from taking your phone to the next level.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

The Best Way To Choose An Android Bitcoin App

Bitcoin trading has become the new buzzword these days. Thanks to some notable personalities and corporations showing an interest in the cryptocurrency, its value has gone through the roof in recent months. This trend doesn’t look like it’s going to stop any time soon. With so many Android applications available that cater to various elements of Bitcoin, such as exchanges, wallets, and so on, you’ll need to figure out which ones will be most useful for you.
CELL PHONES
CNET

No more FaceTime FOMO: How to use the iPhone app on Android with iOS 15

Non-Apple people have a reason to celebrate: The days when you needed an iPhone, iPad or Mac to join a FaceTime video call are all but over. In a move widely seen as Apple's answer to Zoom video calls, the software giant has made it possible for people who have Android phones and Windows laptops to hop on FaceTime calls -- no iPhone required.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

How To Open Multiple Apps At Once On Windows 10

We all have different applications and tools we use for work or school. For example, as a writer I might have a word processor open along with an image resizer tool and also my browser to do my research and to make my posts. These are the same apps that I open on a daily basis for work.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Windows 11 leaked screenshots showcase how Android apps will work

Ever since Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will support Android apps, we’ve been anxiously waiting to get our hands on the new feature and try it out. Sadly, Microsoft announced that the feature wouldn’t come to Windows 11 on release day, and we’d have to wait longer until we could take it for a spin. After months of waiting, we now have two new screenshots of the feature in action, showcasing multi-instance support.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Customize Notifications for Android Apps

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

10 Best Password Manager Apps For Android

If you are a Google Chrome user, you might know that the web browser saves all your usernames and passwords that you enter on a website. This thing is done via Chrome’s built-in password manager. Although Chrome’s built-in password manager is great, having a separate app for storing passwords could...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

How to Sideload Apps on Android TV: APK Install and ADB Sideload methods explained in easy-to-follow steps!

Android TV may not be perfect, but it’s one of the better smart TV platforms on the market. It gives you access to lots of apps and games, most of which you can download from the Google Play Store. But some Android TV apps aren’t available via Google Play. Fortunately, just like how you can sideload apps onto Android smartphones and tablets, you can sideload apps on Android TV devices. Sideloading on Android TV isn’t as straightforward as phones or tablets, but it isn’t very challenging either.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything we know so far

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. Currently, the operating system is in public beta, which basically means that it’s still being refined and...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy