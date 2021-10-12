CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

One dead after crash in Washtenaw County on US-23 south, MSP says

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 9 days ago
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police say that one person has died after a crash in Washtenaw County in which a car ended up in the woods.

MSP says the crash happened early Tuesday morning on US-23 south near Michigan Ave. in Pittsfield Township.

Traffic is currently slowed and troopers have one lane closed down. They also said that troopers will be investigating the crash for at least a few hours.

At this time there is no word as to what caused the crash.

Stay with 6 News as we wait to learn more.

