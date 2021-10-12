CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Juvenile, man wounded in shooting at apartment at east-side apartment

By Daniel Bradley
WRTV
WRTV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17joMV_0cOgt9m000

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, including a juvenile, were shot and wounded late Monday at an apartment on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 11:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Wellington Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the juvenile to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition, while the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooting began inside the apartment and ended outside.

The juvenile's age and information about what led to the shooting have not been released.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Medics#Eskenazi Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRTV

WRTV

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy