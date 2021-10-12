One killed off Thomas Street in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on Thomas Street and Royal Avenue early Tuesday morning, and MPD said they found one man inside an Audi, unresponsive.

Police said that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and no suspect information was provided.

Police are asking that if you know anything about this incident, to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.