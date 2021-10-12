CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

One killed off Thomas Street in North Memphis

By WREG Staff
WREG
WREG
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbAdu_0cOgt4MN00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on Thomas Street and Royal Avenue early Tuesday morning, and MPD said they found one man inside an Audi, unresponsive.

Police said that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and no suspect information was provided.

Police are asking that if you know anything about this incident, to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsyAe_0cOgt4MN00

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Man on run after Third Street shooting

A gunmen is currently on the run after a shooting incident that sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. During the early morning hours on South Third near I-55, a woman was found shot inside of a car. Memphis police say she was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The gunman reportedly ran […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Two arrested in Berclair auto theft after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after a car robbery in Berclair on Monday. Memphis Police say Quartavion Williams and Nathan Harris stole a Dodge Charger out of a woman’s driveway as she was getting out of it on Given Avenue. The victim told police that as she exited her vehicle, she placed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot at Mud Island apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police say a man was shot at the Riverset Apartments on Mud Island around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Austin Harrison was able to drive himself to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where the 31-year-old was transferred to Regional Medical Center, treated, and released. His friend Ashleigh Scroggins says he was shot seven times, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are on the scene Wednesday night of a shooting at 4590 Andrew Crossing. Police say a man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition and one person has been detained. There is no further information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

MPD: teenager arrested after shooting at officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On October 16, Memphis Police responded to a call on the 3000 block of Austin Peay Highway regarding an armed group of people in a white Chrysler 300. Police said that Tyren Henly is responsible for firing 4 shots at officers. Police said they found several people at the shopping center, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Clerk shot at West Memphis gas station

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning at a gas station and found one woman in critical condition, suffering from gunshot wounds. West Memphis Police responded to the Shell Station on North Service Road at 4:30 a.m. Police said the store clerk was shot multiple times, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man arrested in connection with multiple shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he assaulted multiple people over the course of a few months. Memphis Police say 25-year-old Issac Woodall is at the center of multiple investigations involving gun violence. Police say the first incident happened at a home on Capen Avenue in Parkway Village in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Mpd#Audi#Crimestoppers
WREG

Funeral for Memphis postal shooting victim announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A funeral service for James Wilson, Jr., one of the Orange Mound postal shooting victims, was announced Tuesday. This comes a week after three people were killed after a postal worker shot two other employees at a sorting facility in Memphis before turning the gun on himself. Born August 14, 1974, James […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man assaults grandfather over gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they received a call from an elderly man after being assaulted by his grandson over a firearm on October 15. Police said that Devin Dowdy is facing domestic assault charges as well as abuse of an elderly adult after he punched his grandfather, Rozelle Owens in the face and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting suspect arrested after standoff

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene Wednesday of a barricaded suspect at the Waterford Place Apartments in southeast Shelby County. According to the sheriff’s department, Aerian Hunter was arrested on a warrant from the shooting on Bradfield Run Monday night, where he shot a 15-year-old in both legs. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man charged with 88 counts of forgery, ID theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have arrested a man on nearly 90 counts of forgery and identity theft after using his ex-wife’s information to obtain Payment Protection Plan (PPP) loans. According to police records, Joseph Chalmers was charged with 44 counts of identity theft and forgery after it became apparent to his ex-wife […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Family of man shot by Bolivar officers retains attorney Ben Crump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man shot and killed by police in Bolivar, Tennessee earlier this month has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump as their lawyer. Andra Davon Murphy, 43, from Toone, Tennessee, was killed Oct. 6 outside the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement said a man had approached correctional officers […]
BOLIVAR, TN
WREG

New MPD chief Davis sets gun violence as top priority

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ newest police chief, Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, says tackling gun violence is her top priority as the city reaches record crime levels. Sworn in just four months ago, Davis agreed to talk to the media to explain the goals she’s set and how she plans on getting there. “I’m optimistic that we […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman arrested in Park Ave. lounge shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a 19-year-old woman in a shooting that injured another woman outside Comma’s Lounge on Park Avenue in Orange Mound. Rekiyah Simmons has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. A woman was rushed to the hospital after two people shot up her car. Police say an argument among several girls […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dr. Deputy? Baby delivered at Arkansas gas station

HETH, Ark. — A St. Francis County Deputy is being praised for his actions after he helped deliver a baby at a gas station in Heth, Arkansas. After more than decade in law enforcement, St Francis County Deputy Allan Spencer has pretty much seen it all, but what happened Saturday morning in this gas station parking […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Teen shot in legs; deputies seek suspect

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 15-year-old was shot in both legs, and the suspect shot at a deputy’s vehicle before he got away Monday night, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Bradfield Run near South Germantown Road and Shelby Drive. Authorities said the suspect had […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Grandfather takes away gun, grandson attacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 76-year-old grandfather is recovering Wednesday night after police say his grandson attacked him. As he recovers, his 22-year-old grandson Devin Dowdy waits to see a judge. This comes after officers say Dowdy attacked his grandfather. The violence started after the grandfather told police he took a gun from Dowdy’s home because […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old in TN

UPDATE: The child has been found. The father is in custody. An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night for 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson on behalf of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Tennessee. Matthias may be with his non-custodial father Tristan Anderson, who has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and attempted first-degree murder, the Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

WREG

2K+
Followers
798
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy