Veil of Maya Scrapped Entire New Album They Recorded in 2019
In May of 2020, in the still-very-scary early days of the pandemic, Veil of Maya guitarist Marc Okubo told The MetalSucks Quarantinecast that eight songs were mostly written and recorded for the band’s next album, which he expected out in early 2021, adding that “heavy is the move” as far as the new material’s sonic direction. If a new album were still coming out this year we’d know by now, so needless to say it ain’t. (The band did release two standalone singles, “Viscera” and “Outrun.”)www.metalsucks.net
