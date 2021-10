Every draft class regardless of sport has players that have fans ponder “What If?” What if they’d stayed healthy? What if they had truly maximized their potential and didn’t get lost in the shuffle due to *insert reason here*. At the moment, for the 2018 NBA Draft, one of those players is Jaren Jackson Jr. With two All-NBA caliber players selected in the picks immediately before and after in Luka Doncic and Trae Young, and 2018 #1 pick DeAndre Ayton thriving throughout the Suns NBA Finals run - fans and media alike have begun to ask questions - both fair and unfair of the 2018 4th overall pick.

