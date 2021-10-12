CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Alexander Turns Up The Heat with Unique Spin on "Don't Tell Em"

By Sam R
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-talented DJ and producer, Luke Alexander continues breaking the boundaries of the electronic dance music (EDM) world. This time, Luke Alexander drops “Don’t Tell Em,” where he puts his very own spin on the classic R&B tune from 2015 by Jeremih & YG. Out now on What You Need, a division of Deep Root Records, Luke Alexander returns to the label imprint with “Don’t Tell Em” following his successful February release of “Try Again” with Simon Blaze.

