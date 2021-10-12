CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Blake & Slowthai Team Up For New Version Of “Funeral” & Perform It On Fallon

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, James Blake released his drizzly, downbeat new album Friends That Break Your Heart. The album features appearances from stars like SZA and J.I.D. It does not feature the malevolent and intense UK rapper Slowthai, but Blake and Slowthai did record a version of the Friends That Break Your Heart track “Funeral” together. They even made a video for that version of the song, and Blake released that video today.

