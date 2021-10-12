James Blake & Slowthai Team Up For New Version Of “Funeral” & Perform It On Fallon

Finneas Baird O’Connell has been involved in some of the best, most influential pop music of the past few years. As the co-writer, producer, and font of encouragement for his younger sister Billie Eilish, Finneas — he is a mononym kind of guy — played a central role in sculpting the sound of mainstream pop today. At age 24, he’s won more Grammys than he can probably carry at one time. (I have no idea how heavy and unwieldy those gramophone statues are, but toting eight of them around seems like it would be impossible.) Thanks to his work on two chart-topping Eilish albums and her array of hit singles, he’s now an in-demand writer and producer for other artists like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Girl In Red, Demi Lovato, and Kid Cudi.

