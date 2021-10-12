CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CnD NBA SHOW: BONUS Tim Komatsu of General Thots on NBA Acting Performances

By Dylan Carlson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChe & Dyl bring Tim on to share his top 5 acting performances by NBA players. Born and raised in Minnesota, Dylan Carlson is a writer, performer, and musician living in Los Angeles. Some say he left to follow his dreams, but the reality is that he vowed to bring all 5 Minneapolis Lakers banners in Staples Center back to the Twin Cities where they belong. In 2018, Dylan began The CnD Podcast with Chelanga Langason. Listen if you’re a Timberwolves fan looking for a shoulder (or two) to cry on.

