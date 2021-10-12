CnD NBA SHOW: BONUS Tim Komatsu of General Thots on NBA Acting Performances

La La Anthony is ready to start a whole new chapter in her life...if it wasn't already apparent! She's been focusing more on her acting career in the last few years, appearing in 'Power' as Keisha and now killing a new role and the 'BMF' series on Starz. It was no coincidence that she had been filling up her calendar, she finally revealed, confirming she was trying hard to avoid rumors and chatter about her divorce from her ex Carmelo Anthony.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO