Pastor charged with attempting to murder sheriff's deputies with his car

A Michigan pastor is reportedly being charged with attempted murder for allegedly turning his vehicle on sheriff’s deputies involved in a stop and ramming their patrol car.

"If you turn your vehicle around and intentionally collide with a police vehicle, you are going to be charged with attempted murder on police," McIntyre added.

The pastor reportedly has eight drunk driving related incidents on his record, according to court records viewed by WXYZ.

Authorities told WXYZ they encountered David Jones after being called to a convenience store, where Jones refused to cooperate with requests. Jones then allegedly sped away to another parking lot before hitting another building.

"He struck their building, turned his vehicle towards deputies, accelerated, smashing our patrol car," Arena County Undersheriff Don McIntyre said. "Luckily our deputies were not injured."

After the incident, Jones allegedly continued to refuse to cooperate with authorities who had to smash his windows.

The pastor, who allegedly revealed his identity to an attorney, reportedly has eight drunk driving related incidents on his record, according to documents viewed by the outlet. Jones is being held on a $1 million bond.

