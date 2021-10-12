Fairview Daily Weather Forecast
FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
