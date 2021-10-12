Big Lake Daily Weather Forecast

BIG LAKE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.