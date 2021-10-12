Daily Weather Forecast For Exmore

EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Slight Chance of Very Light Rain High 71 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of very light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



