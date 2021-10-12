Daily Weather Forecast For Exmore
EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight Chance of Very Light Rain
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of very light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
