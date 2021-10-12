Weather Forecast For Lacygne

LACYGNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



