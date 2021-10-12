Weather Forecast For Lacygne
LACYGNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
