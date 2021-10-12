Barnum Daily Weather Forecast
BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly Cloudy
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 50 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0