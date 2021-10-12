Wagner Daily Weather Forecast

WAGNER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight High 56 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



