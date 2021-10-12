Wagner Daily Weather Forecast
WAGNER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
