4-Day Weather Forecast For Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 66 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
