Phillipsburg, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Phillipsburg

Phillipsburg News Beat
 9 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cOgrPLt00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 45 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

