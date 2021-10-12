Weather Forecast For Hoopa
HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy frost overnight
- High 66 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
