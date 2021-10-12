Weather Forecast For Hoopa

HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 65 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy frost overnight High 66 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



