New Town, ND

Tuesday rain in New Town: Ideas to make the most of it

New Town News Flash
 9 days ago

(NEW TOWN, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in New Town Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Town:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cOgrMww00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

