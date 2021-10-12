Martha Plimpton Says Fran Kranz's Drama Mass Is The Kind Of Movie Every Actor Hopes To Make [Interview]

The new Sundance selected drama "Mass" is playing in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles and will soon be expanding to more theaters across the United States. Ahead of the film's release, we were lucky enough to speak with star Martha Plimpton about the making of this harrowing drama that finds two sets of parents sharing a raw, heart-wrenching conversation about a tragedy they both endured in two very different ways. Jay (Jason Isaacs) and Gail (Plimpton) lost their son in a school shooting. Linda (Ann Dowd) and Richard (Reed Birney) lost their son in the same school shooting, but unfortunately, their son was also the shooter.