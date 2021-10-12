CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Martha Plimpton Says Fran Kranz's Drama Mass Is The Kind Of Movie Every Actor Hopes To Make [Interview]

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Sundance selected drama "Mass" is playing in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles and will soon be expanding to more theaters across the United States. Ahead of the film's release, we were lucky enough to speak with star Martha Plimpton about the making of this harrowing drama that finds two sets of parents sharing a raw, heart-wrenching conversation about a tragedy they both endured in two very different ways. Jay (Jason Isaacs) and Gail (Plimpton) lost their son in a school shooting. Linda (Ann Dowd) and Richard (Reed Birney) lost their son in the same school shooting, but unfortunately, their son was also the shooter.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieMaker

Mass: How Fran Kranz Wrote the Script for the School-Shooting Drama

Veteran actor Fran Kranz is the writer-director of Mass, a school-shooting drama which revolves around a reconciliation meeting between two sets of parents. In this feature, Kranz explains how he wrote the conversation in that extended scene. Mass takes place almost entirely in one room with four actors seated at...
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

A Meditation on Forgiveness: Fran Kranz, Ann Dowd, and Jason Isaacs on Mass

"Mass" takes a while to let us know what is, bringing its four main characters together for a conversation in a church meeting room. The first film written and directed by actor Fran Kranz builds its momentum slowly, making it all the more powerful when we understand that these four parents have experienced an unthinkable tragedy. In interviews, Kranz and two of the film's stars, Jason Isaacs (Jay) and Ann Dowd (Linda), talked about the movie's depiction of grief and forgiveness.
RELIGION
fortworthreport.org

‘Mass’ Review: Fran Kranz delivers a remarkable, yet devastating debut as grief-stricken parents attempt to move forward

Watching Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton is on par with taking a masterclass on acting as the four actors deliver unforgettable performances that highlight the complexity of human behavior. A school shooting draws two sets of devastated parents together to work out feelings of grief, anger, and accountability. The term “closure” feels extraneous in this situation as the gripping film elicits empathy for both couples as the church setting becomes the ideal vantage point.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Will ‘Mass’ Put Ann Dowd On A Path To An Oscar Nomination? [Interview]

Ann Dowd has been a working actor in film and television for over 35 years. She’s an Emmy winner for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” won Best Supporting Actress honor from the National Board of Review for 2012’s “Compliance” and earned Spirit Award, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globe Award nominations. The one thing that’s missing? An Oscar nomination. That might change depending on how the Academy takes to her new role in “Mass,” which debuts today in limited release.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Dowd
Person
Martha Plimpton
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Reed Birney
Person
Fran Kranz
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Scream’ Actors Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich Argue Whether Stu and Billy Are Still Alive and Reflect on the Film’s Legacy [Interview]

Wes Craven’s Scream is quickly approaching its 25th anniversary, and its popularity only seems to grow with time. The iconic fan-favorite will be released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and in a newly remastered Blu-ray on October 19, 2021, packed with special features that examine the smash hit and its legacy. Ahead of its release, Bloody Disgusting chatted with actors Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard, the duo behind Scream’s unforgettable killers. True to their characters, the pair even argued about Stu and Billy’s survival.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Sundance Film Festival#Mass
Collider

‘Mass’ Writer-Director Fran Kranz on Wanting to Explore the Idea of Redemption and Forgiveness

From first-time feature writer/director Fran Kranz, the heartbreakingly moving drama Mass tells the painfully intimate and tragic story of two sets of parents (Reed Birney & Ann Dowd and Jason Isaacs & Martha Plimpton) who have suffered great loss. As they put words to their own grief and anger, they reach a level of understanding that just might help set them free to truly heal.
MOVIES
talkhouse.com

Three Great Things: Fran Kranz

Three Great Things is Talkhouse’s series in which artists tell us about three things they absolutely love. To mark the current release of Mass, Fran Kranz’s intense four-handed drama about two sets of parents processing death, loss and grief, starring Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, the actor turned writer-director opened up about some of the things that he loves most in life. — N.D.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
/Film

Midnight Mass Star Kate Siegel On Performing That Monologue And Embracing Obsession [Interview]

Erin's faith in "Midnight Mass" is complicated yet pure. She's someone seeking community and peace, but at the same time, that respectful desire was born out of hardship and tragedy. She escaped her home and her mother, who called her a "godless heathen," only to return and continue to struggle with the past. She's one of the many rich characters in "Midnight Mass," which is another Mike Flanagan project that delivers equally compelling drama and horror.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Variety

Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Universal’s “Oppenheimer,” an upcoming World War II movie from director Christopher Nolan. Though nothing is official, the casting would reunite Blunt with her “A Quiet Place Part II” co-star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play the wife of Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was pivotal in the Manhattan Project. Universal Pictures and reps for Blunt didn’t respond to request for comment. Murphy and Nolan have worked together on several films, including “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The King’s Daughter’: Gravitas Ventures Nabs Rights To Fantasy Film Starring Pierce Brosnan & More, With Narration By Julie Andrews

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to The King’s Daughter, a family adventure film starring Pierce Brosnan, William Hurt, Kaya Scodelario, Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths, Pablo Schreiber, and Bingbing Fan, which is narrated by Oscar winner Julie Andrews, setting it for a theatrically exclusive release at upwards of 1000 locations across the U.S. and Canada on January 21, 2022. Sean McNamara’s film, shot at the Palace of Versailles, is based on Vonda N. McIntyre’s 1997 novel The Moon and the Sun. It centers on King Louis XIV (Brosnan), whose quest for immortality leads him to capture a mermaid’s (Fan)...
MOVIES
Variety

First Look at Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith in Machine Uprising Feature ‘Mother/Android’

Hulu has released a first look for their sci-fi movie “Mother/Android,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith. The new film, which debuts Friday, Dec. 17, marks the feature directorial debut of “Project Power” and “The Batman” screenwriter Mattson Tomlin. Set in the near future, Moretz stars in the film as Georgia, who is days away from the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Sam (Smith). “Mother/Android” follows the couple through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. They must face “No Man’s Land” – a stronghold of the android...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Many Saints of Newark’ Star Michael Gandolfini, ‘Hunters’ Alum Zack Schor Join ‘The Offer’ at Paramount Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Gandolfini and Zack Schor have joined the cast of “The Offer” at Paramount Plus, which tells the story of the making of “The Godfather.” “The Offer” is a 10-episode series based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), detailing the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 film. Along with Teller, the series will star Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola. Juno Temple also joined the cast as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy’s assistant. Gandolfini will play Andy Calhoun, an unexpectedly savvy businessman on...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson on the Sci-Fi Epic, Timothée Chalamet and Moving Into Leading Roles

In Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, lover of the world ruler portrayed by Oscar Isaac and matriarch to Timothée Chalamet’s messiah-in-waiting. She is a doting mother who is distracted by the pressures of a royal household, but more importantly, she is  brimming over with a supernatural power that could bring about revolution. That dynamic is not a bad allegory for Ferguson’s career. Having largely served as a second name on the call sheet behind male co-stars in the massive films that pepper her IMDb page, Ferguson has consistently dazzled critics and audiences — emerging as both an anchor...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Midnight Mass Composers The Newton Brothers Rediscovered The Beauty Of Hymns [Interview]

The Newton Brothers go way back with director Mike Flanagan. Andy Grush and Taylor Newton Stewart have been composing the horror maestro's movies and shows since "Oculus." They brought emotion, not just horror, to "Hush," "Doctor Sleep," and "The Haunting of Hill House," to name a few. It's the drama, not always the horror, that the composers are responding to first and foremost.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy