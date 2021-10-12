Daily Weather Forecast For Marlinton

MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.