Daily Weather Forecast For Marlinton
MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0