Premier League

Steve Bruce 'more likely to be in Newcastle technical space' for Tottenham conflict regardless of Frank Lampard and Lucien Favre hyperlinks as Jim White urges new house owners to present supervisor 1000th sport

internetshots.com
 9 days ago

Steve Bruce might nonetheless be within the Newcastle dugout this weekend regardless of rumours linking him with being sacked, based on sources. A Saudi-based group accomplished their £305million takeover of the membership and rumours instantly began circulating over who they may get in as supervisor. Names like Lucien Favre, Frank...

www.internetshots.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Newcastle takeover: Transfers, Steve Bruce and going global all on the agenda for new owners

So what happens next for Newcastle United? After the celebrations have stopped, the new owners need to turn the team around and show signs of progression pretty quickly. Otherwise they will find themselves with a Championship club, which is not what Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought into at all.The first item on the agenda will be Steve Bruce’s role. The manager is seen as a symbol of Mike Ashley’s hated regime. If it was left to the supporters, the 60-year-old would be run out of Tyneside immediately. The problem is that getting rid of Bruce is expensive. Sacking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Lucien Favre
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Sunderland Echo

Steve Bruce fears the sack at Newcastle United as new owners weigh up options

The 60-year-old’s position as head coach was believed to be safe under Mike Ashley. However, the Sports Tycoon is no longer the owner. For the first time in 14 years, the Magpies are Ashley free after he sold the club for £300million+ to PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle's new owners are 'considering Frank Lampard and Lucien Favre as candidates for the manager's job at St James' Park'... with current boss Steve Bruce 'expected to be sacked in the next 48 HOURS'

Newcastle United's new owners are reportedly interested in appointing either Frank Lampard or Lucien Favre as the club's new manager with Steve Bruce's departure imminent. The Magpies were subject of a highly-publicised £305m takeover from the Saudi-led consortium last week and reports indicate that they are ready to appoint a new manager, with Bruce's days numbered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steve Bruce will be sacked as Newcastle manager within days - and pick up £8m pay-off - as new owners don't want his presence to spoil their first game in charge... and mega-rich Saudis eye Favre, Gerrard and Rodgers among potential replacements

Steve Bruce will be sacked this week after Newcastle’s owners realised the negative impact his presence could have in their opening game against Tottenham. Sportsmail reported last week that the 60-year-old would be leaving the club in light of the Saudi-led takeover, and that his pay-off stands at £8million. Talks will now begin over the terms of his exit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#St James Park
Daily Mail

Favre is the bookies' favourite, Conte is the glamour choice, while Rodgers and Gerrard are both intriguing candidates... so, who will Newcastle's mega-rich new owners go for to replace Steve Bruce?

Steve Bruce is set to be sacked this week as Newcastle United's new Saudi owners make their mark on the club they have purchased for £305million. The St James' Park club are now under the control of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund with British businesswoman Amanda Staveley and her advisors tasked with finding a new manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Free agents Lampard, Favre discussed inside Newcastle

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is under serious consideration at Newcastle United. The Telegraph says the club's new owners are interested in appointing either Lampard or Lucien Favre as the club's new manager with Steve Bruce's departure imminent. The Magpies were subject of a highly-publicised £305m takeover from the Saudi-led...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Report: Newcastle likely to fire Steve Bruce before Spurs match

Steve Bruce is expected to lose his job as Newcastle United manager prior to Sunday’s match against Tottenham, reports Sky Sports, as the $400 million takeover of the club will be accompanied by quick and high-profile changes. The Magpies sit 19th on the Premier League table and do not have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Steve Bruce on the brink of Newcastle United sack as owners eye Ralf Rangnick for sporting director

Steve Bruce is expected to be sacked as Newcastle United manager ahead of the club’s first match under its new ownership next weekend. Newcastle’s owners have also been considering a move for Ralf Rangnick, among a number of candidates, to become the sporting director as they swiftly begin a huge re-structuring of the club after the long-protracted £305million takeover was finally completed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steve Bruce WILL face the media on Friday despite Newcastle's new owners being ready to sack him before their first game in charge this weekend... with Saudis eyeing Lucien Favre and Steven Gerrard as possible replacements

Steve Bruce will face the media on Friday afternoon where he will be questioned over his Newcastle future ahead of the club's first game under the new Saudi owners. Sportsmail understands Bruce will be sacked before Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham, with Lucien Favre and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard among those linked with succeeding him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle: Steve Bruce will stay in charge of team against Tottenham on Sunday

Steve Bruce will stay in charge of Newcastle for their Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday following the club's £305m takeover. New part-owner Amanda Staveley said the club wanted to be "patient and considered" in their approach and that "change doesn't happen overnight". Staveley said Bruce, who will celebrate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bruce battles on! Under-fire Newcastle boss set for a reprieve as he prepares for his 1000th game as a manager this weekend - with club's new owners likely to leave him in charge for Spurs game despite their plans to sack him imminently

Steve Bruce still faces the sack as manager of Newcastle United - but looks set for a reprieve in what would be his 1,000th game in the dugout against Tottenham on Sunday. It had been indicated that the 60-year-old would be relieved of his duties this week given the club’s new owners feared his presence could have a negative impact during their first match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steve Bruce remains in charge of Newcastle for media duties before Tottenham clash

Steve Bruce appears set to take charge of Newcastle’s first game under their new Saudi owners.It had been reported Bruce would be sacked before Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte among those linked with succeeding him.However, the club issued an operations notice on Thursday to say that Bruce would attend a media briefing on Friday afternoon.The club head into the match second from bottom of the Premier League, without a win in their first seven games.The takeover of the club was finally approved by the Premier League a week ago, after it received “legally binding assurances” from the new owners that Saudi Arabia would not have control over club matters.The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) – which controls how the country’s sovereign wealth is invested – has taken an 80 per cent stake in the club.The PIF board is chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and seven of the other eight board members are described either as ministers or a royal advisor on the fund’s official website.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Community Policy