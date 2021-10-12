Daily Weather Forecast For Lovell
LOVELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 36 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 40 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
