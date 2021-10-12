Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0