4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton

CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 45 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 65 °F, low 37 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 52 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



