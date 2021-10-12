CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton

 9 days ago

CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cOgr2Nf00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 45 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 37 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Clayton, NM
With Clayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

