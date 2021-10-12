4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton
CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
