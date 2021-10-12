CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulah, ND

Tuesday rain in Beulah meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Beulah Bulletin
Beulah Bulletin
 9 days ago

(BEULAH, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Beulah Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beulah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cOgqzy800

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 28 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Beulah, ND
Beulah Bulletin

Beulah Bulletin

Beulah, ND
