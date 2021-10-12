Tuesday set for rain in Eureka — 3 ways to make the most of it

(EUREKA, KS) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Eureka, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eureka:

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 31 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.