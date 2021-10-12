Daily Weather Forecast For Moscow

MOSCOW, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



