Bottineau Weather Forecast
BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers Likely
- High 53 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 51 °F, low
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
