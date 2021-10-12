Bottineau Weather Forecast

BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 54 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Rain Showers Likely High 53 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of Rain Showers High 51 °F, low Light wind



Friday, October 15 Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



