Bottineau, ND

Bottineau Weather Forecast

Bottineau Times
 9 days ago

BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cOgqlrC00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 51 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

