Tornillo Weather Forecast
TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 39 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
