Gareth Southgate admits settled England camp helps Harry Kane maintain form

England manager Gareth Southgate joked he commits a crime with every team selection given the strength in depth of a squad edging closer to World Cup qualification.A mammoth year for the Three Lions rolls onto a 17th game of 2021 on Tuesday evening as the road to Qatar continues with a Wembley clash against Hungary Southgate’s side remain unbeaten seven matches into Group I and it remains a case of when rather than if they qualify for the World Cup, with a play-off spot assured if they follow up the win in Andorra by beating Hungary.Phil Foden shone in the...

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO