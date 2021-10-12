Gareth Southgate admits settled England camp helps Harry Kane maintain form
Gareth Southgate says the settled environment in England's set-up has helped Harry Kane maintain his goalscoring record at international level while he struggles at Tottenham. Kane had a turbulent summer, leading the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2020 with four goals in the competition before question marks surrounded his future when his desire to leave Spurs for Manchester City became public.www.90min.com
Comments / 0