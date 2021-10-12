Weather Forecast For Lyman
LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Light Snow Likely
- High 37 °F, low 20 °F
- 13 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while snow showers likely overnight
- High 41 °F, low 24 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 44 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
