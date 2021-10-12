Weather Forecast For Ozona
OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0