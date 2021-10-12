Daily Weather Forecast For Onawa
ONAWA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
