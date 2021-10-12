Wells Daily Weather Forecast

WELLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 52 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 54 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



