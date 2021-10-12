Wells Daily Weather Forecast
WELLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0