Wells, MN

Wells Daily Weather Forecast

Wells Bulletin
 9 days ago

WELLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cOgqHZW00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

City
Wells, MN
City
Frost, MN
With Wells Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

