Tuesday set for rain in Granby — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GRANBY, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Granby Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Granby:

Tuesday, October 12 Snow Showers High 51 °F, low 13 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 42 °F, low 12 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, October 14 Snow showers during the day; while snow showers likely overnight High 40 °F, low 10 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 39 °F, low 6 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.