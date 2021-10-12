CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Getting Into the Investment Business

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to add to their lines of business. The latest move is a push into finance , with the pair joining the sustainability-focused investment firm Ethic as “impact partners.”

“They’re deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time — such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights and strengthening democracy — and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected,” the company said in a blog post Tuesday. “So much so, in fact, that they became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by Ethic as well.”

Ethic is a financial services and technology company focused on the burgeoning world of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. ESG investing places as much emphasis on the impact companies make on the world as it does on the cash flows they generate.

The company Harry and Meghan are partnering with creates custom investment portfolios for its users, based on the issues and investment criteria most important to them. It has more than $1.3 billion under management, according to DealBook .

The partnership with Ethic is just the latest deal Harry and Meghan have made with the business world since leaving the monarchy . Most significantly, the pair have launched Archewell, which has struck a TV and film deal with Netflix and a podcast deal with Spotify . Harry has also produced a mental health series alongside Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+, and serves as the “chief impact officer” of the tech startup BetterUp .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sopranos’ Star Steve Schirripa Says Significant Bobby Baccalieri Moment Was an Accident

Fans of The Sopranos know one of the most devastating moments involving the kind-hearted Bobby Baccalieri was his first hit, which happened toward the end of the series. It’s in that moment a brilliant metaphor for the character losing a part of his soul occurs — but Steve Schirripa reveals the instance was not planned. The Sopranos has been off the air for more than 14 years, and yet the David Chase Mafia drama is as popular as ever, highlighted by the recent release of the prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. The appetite for the series is so great,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: How to Pre-Order the Apple AirPods 3 (Plus the Best Deals on AirPods Pro and More)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. At long last, Apple announced its highly-anticipated AirPods 3 at Monday’s Unleashed event — along with 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros (and speedy new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors to go with them), fresh colorways for the HomePod mini speaker, a new voice-only tier for Apple Music and the forthcoming macOS Monterey set to roll out Oct. 25. Priced at $179, the third-generation AirPods have a new look that makes them nearly identical to the AirPods Pro, were it not...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
enstarz.com

Prince William 'Influenced' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal Exit? Duke of Sussex Resents Supporting Kate [REPORT]

Prince William was believed to "obviously had an influence in" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the Royal Family. A royal biographer named Andrew Morton updated new chapters of "Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy: A Hollywood Princess." The Express UK reported what was stated by the author who talked about the Duke of Cambridge's part in the Sussex's reason why they left their senior royal duties last year.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Meghan Markle pushes US Congress for paid family leave

Meghan Markle called Wednesday for the United States to provide paid family leave, confessing in an open letter to congressional leaders to feeling "overwhelmed" by the arrival of her daughter. "I'm not an elected official, and I'm not a politician. I am, like many, an engaged citizen and a parent," Markle wrote in an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. The former "Suits" actress, who became the Duchess of Sussex on marrying Prince Harry, has two children with the British royal -- Archie, age two, and Lilibet, who is 20 weeks old. "Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed," the 40-year-old wrote of her daughter's birth in June.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Investment#British Royal Family#Uk#Ethic#Dealbook#Archewell#Apple Tv
nickiswift.com

Howie Mandel Reveals How Meghan Markle Was On The Set Of Deal Or No Deal

Long before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle served as a briefcase model on the hit gameshow, "Deal or No Deal." Meghan's stint on the show was relatively short-lived, but beginning in 2006, she appeared in 34 episodes, according to her IMDb page. "I remember her being very focused on her acting career and her role as a briefcase beauty, as we were called, was just a stepping stone in her career," fellow briefcase model Lisa Gleave told Harper's Bazaar in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Thomas Markle Jr. Says Estranged Sister Meghan Markle 'Walked All Over' Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson In Trailer For Australia's 'Big Brother VIP'

Thomas Markle Jr. talked about his estranged sister Meghan Markle's previous marriage in a preview for Australia's Big Brother VIP. According to Thomas Jr., the Suits alum "walked all over" her first husband, producer Trevor Engelson. The 55-year-old told his castmates that the 40-year-old "dumped" her ex-husband and "[Prince] Harry’s on the chopping block next."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Plan to Christen Lilibet in California

Practically since she was born this past June, rumors have swirled that Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, would help create a path toward reconciliation for the royal family’s rifts. In particular, it was thought that her christening—typically a big, full-family affair for the royals—might be the excuse Harry and Meghan needed to return to the U.K. and reopen the channels of communication between Harry and Prince William, whose reported feud has been ongoing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Fury: Is Prince Of Wales Competing With Harry And Meghan? Camilla's Husband Reportedly 'Upset' Over Son's Public Claims

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince Charles is following in the footsteps of his son, Prince Harry, who launched a documentary series on Apple TV in May. In September, it was confirmed that the Prince of Wales would be releasing his very own series via Prime Video to raise awareness of climate change.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Charles May Be Giving This London Home to William’s Kids Instead of Harry & Meghan

With all of the changes that are happening in the the royal family, there was bound to be some conversation about property and real estate. As Prince William and Kate Middleton consider moving their family closer to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles seems to have some plans of his own for his current residence — Clarence House. And it looks like the home that would have initially gone to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is being saved for the youngest generation of the royal family. The Prince of Wales is reportedly considering bequeathing Clarence House to his eldest son’s children, according...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy