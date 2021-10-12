Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Getting Into the Investment Business

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to add to their lines of business. The latest move is a push into finance , with the pair joining the sustainability-focused investment firm Ethic as “impact partners.”

“They’re deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time — such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights and strengthening democracy — and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected,” the company said in a blog post Tuesday. “So much so, in fact, that they became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by Ethic as well.”

Ethic is a financial services and technology company focused on the burgeoning world of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. ESG investing places as much emphasis on the impact companies make on the world as it does on the cash flows they generate.

The company Harry and Meghan are partnering with creates custom investment portfolios for its users, based on the issues and investment criteria most important to them. It has more than $1.3 billion under management, according to DealBook .

The partnership with Ethic is just the latest deal Harry and Meghan have made with the business world since leaving the monarchy . Most significantly, the pair have launched Archewell, which has struck a TV and film deal with Netflix and a podcast deal with Spotify . Harry has also produced a mental health series alongside Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+, and serves as the “chief impact officer” of the tech startup BetterUp .