These OTC Markets Securities had the Most Trading Activity in September

By Austin Willson
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UBUF_0cOgq3Ib00

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

As the 3rd quarter came to a close in September, the OTC Markets saw a slight decrease in total trading volume even as companies reported quarterly earnings. As has been the theme in 2021 cryptocurrency trusts from Grayscale Investments LLC drove the most volume along with some standouts from the biotech and energy sectors experiencing impressive volume as well.

In September, the combined total dollar volume on OTC Markets reached just over $51.1 billion, edging 2.7% lower than the previous month’s volume. The OTCQX and OTCQB markets, however, remained relatively unchanged compared to August dollar volume numbers.

OTCQX

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) traded places as the top 2 securities on the OTCQX Best Market in terms of dollar volume for the month with ETHE taking the top spot. Institutional traders may have driven this shift as a new report found that institutions preferred ETHE over GBTC for the first time ever in September.

The OTCQX also witnessed some international standouts. Tesco PLC (OTCQX: TSCDY,) a United Kingdom-based grocery store and general merchandise retailer, experienced a 146% increase in September trading volume. The company is expected to report strong results in October and has also seen consistent sales growth throughout the pandemic.

Netherlands-based paint company Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX: AKZOY) saw a precipitous fall in the price of its shares in both August and September, which may be one of the factors that drove a 114% increase in its trading volume in September. The company also reported a disappointing quarter in August.

OTCQB

In the OTCQB Venture Market, Netlist Inc. (OTCQB: NLST) maintained its No. 1 spot as far as trading volume for the month of September, followed closely by CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) which jumped to the No. 2 spot.

CytoDyn has made headlines recently with its cancer and HIV therapeutic leronlimab that it is currently testing for possible COVID-19 applications. Nevertheless, the company has also been experiencing some internal strife between activist investors and leadership.

The largest changes in month-over-month dollar volume in the OTCQX market came from a handful of energy companies.

Australian energy companies Boss Energy Ltd. (OTCQB: BQSSF), which recently joined the OTCQB Venture Market, and Bannerman Energy LTD. (OTCQB: BNNLF) both saw substantial increases in trading volume in September.

Both companies announced positive advancements in their respective Uranium mining projects. Bannerman announced that it would begin a new uranium mining project in Namibia, and Boss also reported it is ahead of schedule in its Australian mining operations.

enCore Energy Corp. (OTCQB: ENCUF) also had an increase in trading volume for the month of September on news that it had successfully completed its acquisition of Azarga Uranium creating a leading uranium mining company with a plethora of U.S.-based projects.

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets in September:

OTCQX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vu726_0cOgq3Ib00

OTCQB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OluJ6_0cOgq3Ib00

MarketWatch

Pinterest stock rockets after report says company has held merger talks with PayPal

Shares of Pinterest Inc. are up 11% in midday trading Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that PayPal Holdings Inc. has approached the company about a potential deal. PayPal shares are off about 3% in Wednesday trading. The Bloomberg story, which cited multiple unnamed sources, said that the companies have discussed a takeout price of roughly $70 a share for Pinterest. The stock recently changed hands at $61.76. Pinterest shares were briefly halted for volatility but have resumed trading. Representatives from PayPal and Pinterest didn't immediately provide comment to MarketWatch.
STOCKS
