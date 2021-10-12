Valentine Daily Weather Forecast
VALENTINE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
