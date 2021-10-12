I'm an RD, and This Is the One Thing I Eat At 7 a.m. Every Day

The order of your morning activities can play a major factor in your health, not just for the day, but overall. It’s known in the wellness community that if you pace out your morning activities (including what you eat and drink) in such a way, you can actually become “one of those people” who just looks and feels better (including burning more calories, having more energy, and having better health overall). For example, according to one UK study, people who work out before before eating breakfast burn twice as much as fat as people who eat first. We also know that if you drink a big glass of water when you first wake, before doing almost anything else, you’ll be less likely to confuse thirst for hunger at breakfast, and you’ll also let your digestive system know that it needs to get going. And now we know that if you drink kombucha tea first thing in the morning before eating breakfast, you’ll be more likely to burn fat and calories (in addition to numerable other health benefits) than if you skipped sipping this sour tea at all. Here’s everything we know about this super drink:

