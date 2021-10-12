Sekai Hospitality to open luxury megaclub with pool in EaDo this month

Katy has a few new restaurants coming to town, including the reopening of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom along with the second location for Roegels Barbecue Co. Other concepts opening across the city include Southern Yankee Crafthouse in Montrose and Original ChopShop in the Galleria area. Although few details have been revealed, the Austin-favorite Biderman’s will be opening several new shops across Houston as well.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO